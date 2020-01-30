RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Repertory Theater will present August Wilson’s “Fences" beginning in February.
Fences tells the story of Troy Maxson, a sanitation worker in Pittsburgh in the 1950′s.
Troy’s dream of playing in Major League Baseball was denied due to the color of his skin. Years later, Troy’s bitterness takes its toll on his relationship with his son, who now wants his own chance to play ball.
The Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning drama will be at the Virginia Repertory November Theater on Feb. 7 through March 1, with two preview performances on Feb. 5 and Feb. 6.
Full ticket prices range between $36-$54. U-Tix for high school and college students are $15 and are available by phone or in-person on the day of the show only. Valid Student ID is required.
Discounted group rates and rush tickets are available.
For more information, call 804-282-2620 or go to Virginia Repertory Theatre’s website.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.