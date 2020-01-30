VCU President to deliver State of the University Address

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia Commonwealth University President Dr. Michael Rao will deliver his seventh State of the University Address on Thursday.
His address begins at 11:00 a.m in Lecture Hall 303 of James Branch Cabell Library, located at 901 Park Avenue on VCU’s campus.
He’s expected to discuss VCU’s national prominence, as well as announce a new initiative to help student entrepreneurs deliver their creative products to the marketplace.
The address will be streamed on VCU’s homepage, www.vcu.edu, and VCU’s Facebook page, go.vcu.edu/vcufacebook.
Sign language interpreters will be available for the deaf and hard of hearing.
