Two restaurants receive Hall of Fame awards from the health department

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Two restaurants have earned Hall of Fame Awards from the health department.
The El Dorado located in Chesterfield on Jefferson Davis Highway called El Dorado #2 is one of those winners.
It’s a Latin grocery store with a restaurant inside.
“It’s a family business; we’re from Honduras, we used to do construction, now we’re doing restaurant and market,” Eric Lainez, Owner and Manager, said.
The restaurant specializes in food from Honduras, such as their homemade flour tortillas. The restaurant’s last two inspections were perfect!
“Every day when we come in, the first thing that we do is start cleaning, if we didn’t finish a full clean the night before,” Lainez said.
Congratulations, El Dorado!
Hunan Wok is the second recipient to receive a Hall of Fame award. Hunan Wok is a Chinese restaurant located on Sycamore Square in Midlothian. Both of its inspections in the past year were flawless!
Well done, Hunan Wok!
