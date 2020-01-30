State police remind people to drive sober during Super Bowl festivities

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Virginia State Police are reminding drivers not to drive home impaired on Super Bowl Sunday.
In 2018, there were 7,181 alcohol-related crashes that killed 278 people on Virginia’s highways.
“Not only does an impaired driver put lives at risk on our highways, but also runs the very likely risk of getting arrested for DUI,” said Colonel Gary T. Settle, Virginia State Police Superintendent. “On Sunday, Virginia troopers will be stepping up patrols during and following the Super Bowl in order to deter, detect and arrest drunk drivers. No game or drink is worth losing a life over, so please be responsible and Drive to Save Lives.”
If a person is caught driving drunk, the driver can face jail time, loss of driver’s license and vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages.
Virginia State Police released the following safety guidelines:
- Designate your sober driver, or plan another way to get home safely before the party begins.
- If you don’t have a designated driver, then ask a sober friend for a ride home; call a cab, friend, or family member to come and get you; or just stay in for the night.
- Use your community’s sober ride program, reserve a rideshare such as Uber or Lyft, or take public transportation.
- Never let friends drive if they have had too much to drink.
- Always buckle up – it’s still your best defense against drunk drivers.
If hosting a Super Bowl party:
- Remember, you can be held liable and prosecuted if someone you served ends up in a drunk-driving crash.
- Make sure all of your guests designate their sober drivers in advance, or help arrange alternate transportation.
- Serve lots of food and include lots of non-alcoholic beverages at the party.
- Stop serving alcohol at the end of the third quarter of the game and begin serving coffee and dessert.
- Keep the numbers for local cab companies handy, and take the keys away from anyone who has had too much to drink.
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.