Senate subcommittee rejects energy competition proposals

The spike in interest has been reflected in a series of cases brought before the State Corporation Commission, which oversees Virginia utility regulation. Corporations like Walmart and Costco have pushed to be allowed to combine the energy loads of their different facilities to take advantage of a statutory carveout that lets large customers “shop” for their energy. Data centers and groups representing companies like Microsoft, Amazon and Google have urged the SCC to reject a proposal by Dominion to sell a renewable energy package that would shut other suppliers out of the market.