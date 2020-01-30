Police investigating Virginia legislator’s DUI traffic stop following dashcam footage release

Chris Hurst photo courtesy Virginia delegate website (Source: WDBJ)
By Adrianna Hargrove | January 30, 2020 at 1:41 PM EST - Updated January 30 at 1:41 PM

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - An internal investigation is being launched in the Chris Hurst dashcam encounter.

The Christiansburg Police Department will launch an investigation to review if the actions taken during the encounter violated agency policy.

According to the police department, a review of the policies governing DUI enforcement to ensure those policies promote public safety and adequate enforcement action when appropriate and legally permissible under the provisions of the Code of Virginia and the Constitution of the Commonwealth.

“Our goal and mission at the Christiansburg Police Department remain to provide the best possible law enforcement service to the community,” the Christiansburg Police Department said.

Given that internal investigations must be completed within 30 days, the police department will provide additional information once the investigation is complete.

