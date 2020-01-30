Northrop Grumman: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

FALLS CHURCH, Va. (AP) _ Northrop Grumman Corp. (NOC) on Thursday reported a fourth-quarter loss of $409 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.
On a per-share basis, the Falls Church, Virginia-based company said it had a loss of $2.43. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.61 per share.
The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.78 per share.
The defense contractor posted revenue of $8.72 billion in the period, falling short of Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $8.83 billion.
For the year, the company reported profit of $2.25 billion, or $13.22 per share. Revenue was reported as $33.84 billion.
Northrop Grumman expects full-year earnings in the range of $22.75 to $23.15 per share, with revenue in the range of $35.3 billion to $35.8 billion.
Northrop Grumman shares have risen 11% since the beginning of the year, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index has climbed slightly more than 1%. The stock has risen 37% in the last 12 months.
