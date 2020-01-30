Norfolk State looks to extend streak vs NC A&T

PLENTY OF EXPERIENCE: Senior leadership has been on display for both teams this year. Ronald Jackson, Kameron Langley, Andre Jackson and Devin Haygood have collectively accounted for 55 percent of NC A&T's scoring this season. For Norfolk State, Jermaine Bishop, Steven Whitley and Kashaun Hicks have collectively scored 43 percent of the team's points this season, including 59 percent of all Spartans points over their last five.