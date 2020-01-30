News to Know for Jan. 30: Gun-control measures advance; Murder suspect acquitted; Cold now, but warm soon

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.
But some warmth is right around the corner with highs in the 60s next week!
But first, we’re watching rain to start the weekend.
New overnight in Chesterfield: police found a car, reported stolen from Richmond, that was riddled with bullet holes.
Police say no one was injured and there is no suspect information at this time.
A Henrico man is speaking out for the first time since he was arrested and then acquitted of murdering his stepson.
Sixty-eight-year-old Herbert Washington is a free man after a jury found him not guilty in the 2019 death of 34-year-old Kevin Brown. Washington describes an unexpected moment of self-defense that forced him to pull a gun on the man he helped raise.
Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures they said are needed to improve public safety.
The new Democratic majority in the House voted Wednesday to advance a package of gun measures over vocal opposition from Republicans, who said the measures infringe on law-abiding gun owners’ rights.
A full vote in the house of delegates could come as early as today.
The new Democratic majority voted to roll back requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.
The 20-20 vote came after about an hour of debate.
Sen. Joe Morrissey split and joined all the chamber’s Republicans in voting against the measure. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke the tie.
Today in Washington DC, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will announce “landmark civil rights litigation” regarding the Equal Rights Amendment.
Earlier this month, the general assembly passed the ERC, becoming the critical 38th state to ratify it. But the justice department said Virginia’s passage came after the federal ratification deadline of 1982, so ERA supporters filed a federal lawsuit.
Going 80 mph on the interstate could soon no longer be considered reckless driving.
The Senate passed a bill that would raise the reckless driving threshold to 85 mph. Currently, anything 20 mph or more over the speed limit is reckless.
If you need a job, the Census Bureau is hiring workers.
A recruitment fair is happening today from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at that new census office on Cary Street.
Pay starts at 24 dollars an hour, and you must be at least 18-years-old to apply. Find more details here.
In Chesterfield, school officials are reminding parents to keep kids home if they’re sick.
Yesterday, we received an email sent to parents, advising them the district is seeing more students in school with symptoms of the flu.
Officials said sick kids should stay home until they’re fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours, and students picked up from school with a fever of 100 degrees or more won’t be able to return the next day.
The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors officially at 9 a.m.
The store is located at 2024 West Broad Street in the former location of Pleasants Hardware. This is only the second location to open up in the Richmond area; the other store is in Short Pump.
FeedMore is holding a flash volunteer event on Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
The organization received tons of donations during the holidays and need 25 volunteers to help sort. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to help - secure a spot here.
