News to Know for Jan. 30: Gun-control measures advance; Murder suspect acquitted; Cold now, but warm soon
By NBC12 Newsroom | January 30, 2020 at 6:24 AM EST - Updated January 30 at 6:24 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top headlines to help get you out the door.

Cold Now…

But some warmth is right around the corner with highs in the 60s next week!

But first, we’re watching rain to start the weekend.

Cold weather hanging for a bit, then WARM early next week

Stolen Car Shot

New overnight in Chesterfield: police found a car, reported stolen from Richmond, that was riddled with bullet holes.

Police say no one was injured and there is no suspect information at this time.

Murder Suspect Acquitted

A Henrico man is speaking out for the first time since he was arrested and then acquitted of murdering his stepson.

Sixty-eight-year-old Herbert Washington is a free man after a jury found him not guilty in the 2019 death of 34-year-old Kevin Brown. Washington describes an unexpected moment of self-defense that forced him to pull a gun on the man he helped raise.

Henrico man acquitted of murdering stepson, explains circumstances of the tragic shooting

Gun-Control Measures Advance

Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures they said are needed to improve public safety.

The new Democratic majority in the House voted Wednesday to advance a package of gun measures over vocal opposition from Republicans, who said the measures infringe on law-abiding gun owners’ rights.

A full vote in the house of delegates could come as early as today.

Abortion Bill Passes Senate

The new Democratic majority voted to roll back requirements that included a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling.

The 20-20 vote came after about an hour of debate.

Sen. Joe Morrissey split and joined all the chamber’s Republicans in voting against the measure. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax broke the tie.

‘Landmark Civil Rights Litigation’

Today in Washington DC, Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring will announce “landmark civil rights litigation” regarding the Equal Rights Amendment.

Earlier this month, the general assembly passed the ERC, becoming the critical 38th state to ratify it. But the justice department said Virginia’s passage came after the federal ratification deadline of 1982, so ERA supporters filed a federal lawsuit.

Reckless Driving

Going 80 mph on the interstate could soon no longer be considered reckless driving.

The Senate passed a bill that would raise the reckless driving threshold to 85 mph. Currently, anything 20 mph or more over the speed limit is reckless.

Job Alert!

If you need a job, the Census Bureau is hiring workers.

US census bureau hiring thousands

A recruitment fair is happening today from 9 to 10:30 a.m., at that new census office on Cary Street.

Pay starts at 24 dollars an hour, and you must be at least 18-years-old to apply. Find more details here.

Stay Home if You’re Sick

In Chesterfield, school officials are reminding parents to keep kids home if they’re sick.

Yesterday, we received an email sent to parents, advising them the district is seeing more students in school with symptoms of the flu.

Officials said sick kids should stay home until they’re fever-free for a minimum of 24 hours, and students picked up from school with a fever of 100 degrees or more won’t be able to return the next day.

Whole Foods Opening

The new Whole Foods Market in Richmond is set to open its doors officially at 9 a.m.

New Whole Foods opening Thursday

The store is located at 2024 West Broad Street in the former location of Pleasants Hardware. This is only the second location to open up in the Richmond area; the other store is in Short Pump.

FeedMore Volunteers Needed

FeedMore is holding a flash volunteer event on Thursday afternoon from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The organization received tons of donations during the holidays and need 25 volunteers to help sort. Anyone 16 and older is eligible to help - secure a spot here.

Final Thought

“The unselfish effort to bring cheer to others will be the beginning of a happier life for ourselves.” — Helen Keller

