Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT
Democratic AGs in last states to ratify ERA plan lawsuit
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Democratic attorneys general in the three states that ratified the Equal Rights Amendment long after a deadline set by Congress expired are set to unveil litigation over the proposed amendment to the U.S. Constitution. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring's office announced Wednesday that he was partnering with fellow Democratic attorneys general Kwame Raoul of Illinois and Aaron Ford of Nevada on “landmark civil rights litigation concerning the Equal Rights Amendment.” A spokeswoman for Herring declined to give further comment on the lawsuit ahead of a press conference scheduled for Thursday. Virginia earlier in the week became the critical 38th state to ratify the measure.
GUN LAWS
Virginia House advances gun restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Democrats in the Virginia House are advancing a package of gun-control measures they said are needed to improve public safety. The new Democratic majority in the House voted Wednesday to advance a package of gun measures over vocal opposition from Republicans, who said the measures infringe on law-abiding gun owners' rights. The bills include limiting handgun purchases to once a month; universal background checks on gun purchases; allowing localities to ban guns in certain areas; and a red flag bill that would allow authorities to temporarily take guns away from anyone deemed to be dangerous to themselves or others.
ABORTION RESTRICTIONS
Virginia Senate OKs undoing GOP-backed abortion restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia Senate has approved legislation that would undo abortion restrictions put in place when Republicans controlled the legislature. The new Democratic majority voted on Wednesday to roll back provisions including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion and a requirement that women undergo an ultrasound and counseling. The 20-20 vote came after about an hour of debate. Sen. Joe Morrissey split with fellow Democrats and joined all the chamber's Republicans in voting against the measure. Democratic Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax, who presides over the Senate, broke the tie. The House has passed a similar measure. Each chamber still must pass the other's version.
UNITED STATES-AFGHANISTAN
Pentagon identifies 2 Air Force airmen killed in Afghanistan
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Pentagon has released the names of the two Air Force officers killed in the crash of their electronic surveillance plane in Afghanistan on Monday. They are 46-year-old Lt. Col. Paul K. Voss, of Yigo, Guam, and 30-year-old Capt. Ryan S. Phaneuf, of Hudson, New Hampshire. Voss was based in Virginia, while Phaneuf was based in South Dakota. The cause of the crash is under investigation, but officials have said there is no indication that it was downed by hostile action. The remains of the two airmen were recovered from the crash site in Ghazni province by American forces on Tuesday.
AP-US-WHEELCHAIR-MURDERS
Life, no parole for Virginia man who killed 2 in wheelchairs
DANVILLE, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man was sentenced to life in prison without parole for stabbing to death an elderly couple as they sat in their wheelchairs. The Danville Register & Bee reports that 52-year-old Onis Donnell Moon was sentenced Tuesday for the murders of 87-year-old Valean Ferrell Barley and 83-year-old Royal Douglas Barley in September 2018. Authorities say the evidence shows the Barleys were stabbed because they tried to help their daughter, whom Moon was beating. The two were in a relationship. In November, Moon pleaded guilty to charges of capital murder and malicious wounding to remove the possibility of getting the death penalty.
CNS-ASSISTED SUICIDE
Bill to allow physician-assisted suicide sparks discourse
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Opponents of assisted suicide held a press conference Wednesday to disavow legislation that would allow patients with terminal illnesses to request a life-ending substance from a physician. Supporters of the proposal say the choice to end one’s own life is a human right, while speakers at the event said allowing the practice would be unethical. The bill, sponsored by Virginia Del. Kaye Kory would allow adults with terminal conditions that will result in death within six months to request from a health care provider a self-administered, controlled substance for the purpose of ending the patient’s life.
CNS-PASSENGER RAIL
Panel to consider bill establishing passenger rail authority
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A House committee decided Wednesday to temporarily postpone action on a comprehensive transportation bill that, in part, establishes a governing body to purchase and manage railways, something supporters said Virginia has gone too long without.