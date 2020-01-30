Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Nashville Predators showed some promise amid a disappointing season by beating the Washington Capitals 5-4 in a weird game that featured a bad goaltender turnover and a worse own-goal. Yannick Weber scored the go-ahead goal with 4:37 left in the third period. Nashville moved within four points of the final playoff position in the Western Conference and improved to 4-4 under new coach John Hynes. Juuse Saros made 29 saves to make up for handing the puck to Alex Ovechkin for his 693rd career goal and compensating for teammate Nick Bonino shooting the puck off him and into their own net. Washington had its winning streak snapped at four.
HOUSTON (AP) — Dusty Baker has been hired as the manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. Baker’s hiring is a sign the AL champions want to add a veteran presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.
WASHINGTON (AP) — Reigning WNBA MVP Elena Delle Donne is expected to be ready for the start of the season after undergoing back surgery. The WNBA champion Washington Mystics say Delle Donne had minor surgery on her back Friday in Dallas. Delle Donne injured her back during the playoffs. The team says an update will be provided at the start of training camp. Delle Donne averaged just under 20 points a game for the Mystics last season and helped them win the first title in franchise history. The 2020 regular season starts in May. The Mystics open the season May 16 against Los Angeles.
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Evan Wieck scored a career-high 24 points on a perfect night shooting and Navy beat Holy Cross 81-66. Wieck made all 10 of his field-goal attempts and all four foul shots with four rebounds, three assists and no turnovers. The 6-foot-8 forward became the third player in Navy men's basketball history to finish perfect from the field with at least 10 attempts. NBA Hall of Famer David Robinson had a 12-for-12 performance and Kevin Sinnett went 10 for 10. Austin Butler and Joe Pridgen each scored 20 to lead Holy Cross.