Henrico man acquitted of murdering stepson, explains circumstances of the tragic shooting

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Henrico man is speaking out for the first time since he was arrested and then acquitted of murdering his stepson.
Sixty-eight-year-old Herbert Washington is a free man after a jury found him not guilty in the 2019 death of 34-year-old Kevin Brown. Washington describes an unexpected moment of self-defense that forced him to pull a gun on the man he helped raise.
"I didn’t think he’d do that to me, ever,” he said. Washington returned home after spending the past six months in jail. "I thought I was done for.”
Wednesday, a jury found him not guilty of 1st-degree murder. He was charged after he shot and killed his stepson, Kevin Brown.
In 2012, the family says Brown served time for beating up his stepdad because he was high on drugs.
"I told him to leave the house. He didn’t want to leave. He tried to turn over our big screen TV. We pushed him out the house, locked the door and he started breaking the door down off the frame,” Washington’s wife, Linda Brown said.
"He stumped all over me and beat me viciously in the street,” Washington added.
Washington had to go to the hospital, so the couple established some ground rules.
"We have a rule, fast and hard rule, you can’t come here, we don’t want our kids coming here if they’d been drinking or using drugs,” he explained.
In July of 2019, that rule was challenged.
“He called his mother and you could tell he was drunk and high or whatever. She told him not to come to the house. She called and told me, ‘don’t let him in the house. He’s been drinking and using drugs’,” Washington recalled. But Kevin showed up. “I asked him to leave and with that, he really lost it.”
They went back and forth for quite some time until “he charged at me. He’s coming up those stairs, charging at me and that’s when I reached for my gun,” Washington said.
Washington said he had no choice but to open fire.
“I didn’t want to hurt him. If he had just left me alone, I would’ve let it go and made sure he didn’t get back in the house again but I couldn’t take the chance of him getting a hold of me up there by myself. I can’t physically handle him…I wasn’t going to let him beat me again,” he said.
Now a family is fighting to push past the pain of a story they never expected would be their own.
"Now we’re just left to rebuild the best we can,” Brown said.
"Something I’m going to have to live with for the rest of my life,” Washington added.
The family says what also hurts is that he was arrested and placed in jail when he explained both the self-defense story and their son’s previous assault conviction the day the shooting happened. Washington says he’d never been in jail before this.
