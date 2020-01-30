Henrico doctor weighs in on family safety as concern over coronavirus heighten

“Most people that get the flu or even the coronavirus that’s coming out of China is going to be flu-like symptoms,” said Director of the Pediatric Emergency Room at Henrico Doctors’ Hospital, Dr. Kevin Connelly. “Fever, headache, cough, flu-like symptoms, muscle aches. Some people who get either the flu or the coronavirus can get very sick from it. And it’s when you get very sick from it….high fevers, unable to breathe, then you need to seek medical attention.”