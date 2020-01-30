Gov. Northam says Mack Trucks to bring 250 jobs to Virginia

SALEM, Va. (AP) - Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam says Mack Trucks will invest $13 million in a manufacturing facility in Roanoke County that will bring 250 jobs.
In a statement released on Thursday, Northam’s office said the new venture will allow Mack to produce and sell a new line of medium-duty trucks.
Virginia successfully competed with sites in several other states for the project.
Northam approved a $700,000 grant from the Commonwealth’s Opportunity Fund to assist Roanoke County with the project.
Funding and services to support Mack’s employee training activities will also be provided through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program.
(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)