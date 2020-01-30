Free mobile services being offered to uninsured expectant mothers in Richmond region

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Bon Secours and Urban Baby Beginnings will be partnering together to offer free mobile services to uninsured expectant mothers in the Richmond region.
This will be the first mobile maternity clinic with full wrap-around social support services in the region.
Medical care is provided by Bon Secours Care-A-Van, and social support services will be provided by Urban Baby Beginnings.
“Urban Baby Beginnings and Bon Secours are aligned in their missions and beliefs that every expectant mother should have access to high-quality wrap-around services, especially during the perinatal and postpartum periods,” Stephanie Spencer, Executive Director of Urban Baby Beginnings said. “By partnering with Bon Secours and the Care-A-Van, we are strengthening our collective missions and improving access to maternal health services, including midwifery care, doula and lactation support, home visits, care coordination and wellness services to the people with some of the greatest needs in our community.”
The Care-A-Van, which began as a small vaccine clinic more than 25 years ago, is now a medical mobile home that provides comprehensive primary care and specialty care services six days a week. More than 13,000 patients in the region visit the van each year. Every year the Care-A-Van team sets up a primary care clinic at 13 partner churches to provide services on a first come first serve basis. Nearly 50 percent of the staff are bilingual in English and Spanish.
Urban Baby Beginnings is a non-profit organization located in Richmond, which offers services to anyone regardless of their background or economic standing. Urban Baby Beginnings has community-based perinatal programs as well as culturally sensitive care models. With a 25 year community-led history, Urban Baby Beginnings demonstrates that social support services are an integral part of care for growing families and seeks to ensure that the organization’s motto, “it takes a village,” remains a top priority.
The collaboration was possible by the Community Innovation Grant from the Robins Foundation.
