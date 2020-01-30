Free mobile services being offered to uninsured expectant mothers in Richmond region

“Urban Baby Beginnings and Bon Secours are aligned in their missions and beliefs that every expectant mother should have access to high-quality wrap-around services, especially during the perinatal and postpartum periods,” Stephanie Spencer, Executive Director of Urban Baby Beginnings said. “By partnering with Bon Secours and the Care-A-Van, we are strengthening our collective missions and improving access to maternal health services, including midwifery care, doula and lactation support, home visits, care coordination and wellness services to the people with some of the greatest needs in our community.”