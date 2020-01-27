Forecast: Cold weather hanging for a bit, then WARM early next week

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chilly temperatures the next few days, then watching rain to start the weekend.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny or Mostly cloudy. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: A little morning sun, then Mostly cloudy with a few showers, especially during the evening. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. (PM Rain Chance: 30%)
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain likely, especially in the morning. A chance of a few daytime and night showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs upper 40s to near 50. (AM Rain Chance: 70%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower early. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the mid 50s. (Rain Chance: 10%)
FIRST ALERT: Monday-Wednesday Look WARM!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the low to mid 60s.
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy. Showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s. (Rain Chance: 30%)
WEDNESDAY: Mostly cloudy, showers possible. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the low 60s. (Rain Chance: 40%)
Copyright 2020 WWBT. All rights reserved.