FeedMore looking for last-minute volunteers to help sort donations

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - FeedMore is holding a flash volunteer event on Thursday afternoon.
The organization received tons of donations during the holidays and need 25 volunteers to help sort.
Volunteers are asked to arrive at the FeedMore Building 2 at 12:45 p.m. They will be needed from 1 to 4 p.m. to help sort through nonperishable donations, checking expirations dates, categorizing and boxing them up.
Anyone 16 and older is eligible to help - secure a spot here.
