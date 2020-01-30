Buckingham County inmate escapes on foot while handcuffed

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - An inmate in Buckingham County escaped custody on foot while handcuffed Wednesday night.
Around 10:00 p.m., deputies with the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office had Carl “Buster” Edward Shifflett, age 45, in custody.
While at the Courthouse in Buckingham County, Shifflett fled on foot from deputies while handcuffed. Deputies chased Shifflett into the wood line just west of the courthouse off of Route 60.
It is believed that Mr. Shifflett was picked up by an accomplice driving a vehicle.
Shifflett’s whereabouts are unknown at this time but he has ties to the Buckingham, Scottsville and Charlottesville area.
Shifflett has numerous warrants from Albemarle and Buckingham Counties such as seven misdemeanors and two felonies.
Anyone who may have information to Shifflett’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local law enforcement agency or the Buckingham County Sheriff’s Office at 434-969-1772.
