Democratic AGs plan to file lawsuit over ERA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Virginia's attorney general has vowed to go to court if needed to see the Equal Rights Amendment adopted and plans to announce “landmark civil rights litigation” dealing with the proposed Constitutional amendment.
Attorney General Mark Herring’s office announced Wednesday that he’s partnering on the lawsuit with fellow Democratic attorneys general Kwame Raoul of Illinois and Aaron Ford of Nevada.
A news release did not provide additional details about the litigation. A news conference to discuss it is planned for Thursday.
The announcement came two days after Virginia became the critical 38th state to ratify the measure, which would prohibit discrimination based on sex.
