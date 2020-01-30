Chick-Fil-A locations in Richmond offering free menu items every Monday in February

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Chick-Fil-A locations in Richmond will be offering free menu items every Monday in February.
The free menu item will be available every Monday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m to guests who have the Chick-Fil-A app.
Guests can redeem the following items:
- Feb. 3, Chick-Fil-A Nuggets (8 count)
- Feb. 10, Spicy Chicken Sandwich
- Feb. 17, Medium Chick-Fil-A Waffle Fries
- Feb. 24, Chick-Fil-A Chicken Sandwich
The offer is limited to one per person and only valid on a Monday the respective item is offered.
Once you download the app and create an account, you will automatically receive the offer in the “Rewards” tab, which can then be redeemed during checkout.
