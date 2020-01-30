Chesterfield Schools reminds parents to keep sick children at home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - People around the world are talking about coronavirus, but here in the Richmond area, we’re in the heart of flu season.
In fact, Chesterfield County Schools have already alerted parents that they’re seeing an increased number of cases in schools.
Chesterfield Schools are reminding parents to keep their sick children at home and take them to the doctor if they start showing symptoms.
Coughing, sneezing and congestion are all the basic symptoms of the flu that are often overlooked as a common cold but Chesterfield County wants parents to pay more attention to the symptoms.
“They’re going to start with a tickle in your throat, cough, some head pressure and some sinus type symptoms that’s going to progress rapidly in the next day,” said Dr. Jeff Harrell with American Family Care.
Recently, the county sent out an alert asking parents to review the school division’s Sick Day Guidelines as it reminds parents to keep their sick children at home.
“Nobody wants to take time off from work or school, but to keep everybody else safe and healthy I would keep them home,” said Harrell.
Harrell said he’s seen an influx in patients from the flu and that the school system is doing the right thing by erring on the side of caution.
“We saw a huge influx of flu B run rapid earlier in the month and late in December, and now we’re seeing flu A run right back with sprinklings of flu B,” said Harrell.
The county’s guideline states that students who are picked up from school with a fever of 100 degrees or greater will not be permitted to return the next day and must be fever free a minimum of 24 hours before returning to school.
“Could it be a sinus congestion, upper respiratory...yes, but better to be safe than sorry because it comes on quickly,” said Harrell.
Dr. Harrell also urges people to practice good hygiene, wash your hands often and disinfect.
“Lysol spray works wonders. Doors knobs, people often forget remote controls, sink faucet and handles, refrigerator doors pulls, things in that nature,” said Harrell.
If that doesn’t work and you still get sick, medicine should be started 48 hours after the symptoms.
The school still recommends that parents get their child a flu shot but if there are multiple cases of flu throughout a school, parents will be notified by the school.
