Chesterfield Schools remind parents to keep sick kids at home

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Officials with Chesterfield County Public Schools are reminding parents to keep sick children at home if they present symptoms of the flu.
The following email was sent to Chesterfield families on Tuesday from Tim Bullis, Executive Director of Communications and Community Engagement with Chesterfield County Public Schools.
"Team Chesterfield families,
The local health department has advised that influenza (flu) is circulating in the community. We are seeing increased numbers in some schools. In an effort to decrease the spread of flu in our schools, we are asking parents/guardians to review the school division's Sick Day Guidelines, keep sick children at home until fever free for a minimum of 24 hours without fever-reducing medication, and to remind children to wash their hands frequently.
Students who are picked up from school with a fever of 100 degrees or greater will not be permitted to return to school the next day and must be fever free a minimum of 24 hours before returning to school. If there is are multiple cases of flu in individual classes, grade levels, or throughout a school, parents will be notified by the school.
It is not too late in the season to receive an influenza vaccine. Please consult your health-care provider for a recommendation on vaccination. Hand washing, covering coughs/sneezes, a well-balanced diet, and plenty of rest may be helpful in preventing the flu or decreasing the severity of illness.
If you have questions, please do not hesitate to contact your school nurse or the Office of Student Health Services at 804-639-1321."
