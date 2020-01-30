Car reported stolen in Richmond found riddled with bullet holes in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - A car reported stolen in Richmond was found riddled with bullet holes in Chesterfield early Thursday morning.
Just before 1:00 a.m., police were called to the 3600 block of Luckylee Crescent for reports of shots fired.
Officers say when they arrived on scene, they did not find anyone who had been shot, but they did find a car with bullet holes in it.
They ran the license plate and found out the car was reported stolen in Richmond on Jan. 28.
Police say no one was injured and there is no suspect information at this time.
Police are still investigating.
