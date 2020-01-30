American Lung Association “State of Tobacco Control” report urges Virginia to prioritize public health

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - A new report from the American Lung Association slams Virginia lawmakers for not doing enough to stop people from smoking.
This is the 18th year Virginia received a failing grade on the “State of Tobacco Control” report. The state’s smoking age did go up to 21 in 2019, but the Thomas Jefferson Health District says more work needs to be done.
"The good news is traditional tobacco smoking or cigarette smoking has gone down in young people. It’s continued to trend down for years, including 2019, but vaping is on the rise and so as much as possible we want to reduce their access to these tobacco products,” Sally Goodquist, a Thomas Jefferson Health District staff member, said.
The Thomas Jefferson Health District will have a class to help people stop smoking starting in March.
