Woman shot, man injured in Henrico’s East End

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A woman was shot and a man suffered an unknown injury following a reported late-night shooting in Henrico’s East End on Tuesday, police said.
Police were called to the 100 block of North Cedar Avenue in the Highland Springs community just before midnight for reports of shooting.
Arriving officers located a female victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach. Police said the woman appeared to be pregnant, but they are trying to confirm that detail. Medics transported the woman to the hospital in critical condition.
A male victim was also taken to hospital with minor injuries. Police are investigating to determine how he was injured.
This is a developing story.
