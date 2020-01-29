Woman, child killed in crash involving tractor-trailer on I-95

SUSSEX COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - A Pennsylvania woman and child are dead after a crash in Sussex County early Wednesday morning.
State police were called to the crash on Interstate 95 at mile marker 25 around 4:20 a.m. Troopers on scene determined a sedan and a tractor-trailer were involved.
Investigators say the driver of the sedan experienced mechanical problems and stopped in the right lane of travel without turning on the hazards. While stopped, a tractor-trailer hit the vehicle from behind, pushing it onto the shoulder.
The driver of the tractor-trailer lost control, slid off the road and overturned.
The driver of the sedan, 57-year-old Melanie Tapper, was pronounced dead at the scene, along with a girl who was in the front passenger seat. Police have not released the passenger’s name because she is a minor.
