Virginia Museum of Fine Arts celebrates Black History Month

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts (VMFA) will celebrate Black History Month throughout February with special events.
The programs honor African American artists and highlight the museum’s growing African American art collection.
Paul Rucker will discuss his multidisciplinary art and practice as a visual artist, composer and musician.
RVA Community Makers will honor six local leaders who have been selected for their impact on the RVA community.
The unveiling of the completed artwork will be led by Richmond-based artist Hamilton Glass on Feb. 27.
“The Virginia Museum of Fine Arts encourages the Richmond community to join us in celebrating Black History Month by experiencing an exciting range of talks, activities, readings and performances,” VMFA Director and CEO Alex Nyerges, said. “VMFA has an extensive collection featuring African American artists whose works are on display not just during Black History Month, but year-round. We are committed to celebrating talented artists by growing our collections.”
VMFA Black History Month programs include:
TALK Working Together: Louis Draper and the Kamoinge Workshop
- Dr. Sarah Eckhardt, Associate Curator of Modern and Contemporary Art, VMFA, in conversation with Nell Draper-Winston
- Thursday, Jan. 30 | 6:30–7:30 pm
- $8 (VMFA members $5)
- Leslie Cheek Theater
- VMFA’s Dr. Sarah Eckhardt, curator of Working Together: Louis Draper and the Kamoinge Workshop, will provide an overview of the exhibition.
RVA Community Makers Art Activity
- Sunday, Feb. 2 | 1p.m.–4 p.m.
- Free
- Art Education Center
- Take your digital family portraits onsite at VMFA to become part of mixed-media public art collaboration.
OPEN STUDIO PLUS: Grandma’s Hands
- Sunday, Feb. 2 | 2 p.m. & 3 p.m.
- Free
- Atrium
- Two sisters share remarkable stories from the perspective of the African American South.
First Friday Spirituals
- Friday, Feb. 7 | 6p.m.–8 p.m.
- Free
- Atrium
- Sopranos Lisa Edwards Burrs and Olletta Cheatham perform spirituals.
Gallery Program 3 in 30: African American Art and the Power of the Written Word with Dr. Christopher Oliver, Assistant Curator of American Art
- Tuesday, Feb. 11 | 11 a.m.–11:30 am Thu, Feb. 13 | 6:30 p.m.–7 p.m.
- Free
- Meet at Visitor Services
- Explore three objects on view in VMFA’s American Art galleries with Dr. Oliver and discover their connection to the power of poetry and prose.
Dominion Energy Jazz CAFÉ Jazz Around the Museum
- Klaxton Brown Band
- Thursday, Feb. 13 | 6 p.m.–9 p.m.
- Free
- Marble Hall
- Led by saxophonist Robert “Bo” Bohannon, Klaxton Brown Band combines the old with the new and will rock you steady all night long. Prepare to get Klaxtonized!
VMFA After Hours: VMFA Is for Lovers
- Enjoy art, dancing, food and more!
- Saturday, Feb. 15 | 7 p.m.–11:30 p.m.
- $45/person (VMFA members $35)
- Museum wide
- Hosted by Kelli Lemon, with DJ Lonnie B on the spin and Legacy Band performing live.
Artist Talk: Paul Rucker
- Friday, Feb. 21 | 6:30 p.m.–7:30 p.m.
- $8 (VMFA members $5)
- Leslie Cheek Theater
- Multidisciplinary artist Paul Rucker discusses his art and practice as a visual artist, composer and musician.
Dance After Work Hip-Hop Line Dancing
- Friday, Feb. 21 | 6–8 p.m.
- Free
- Atrium
RVA Community Makers Unveiling
- Thursday, Feb. 27 | 5:30 p.m.
- Free
- Atrium
- Come see RVA Community Makers—a mixed-media public art mural in VMFA’s Atrium. The completed project will feature portraits of six local leaders who have been selected for their impact on the RVA community
Gallery Program African American Read-In
- Thursday, Feb. 27 | 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m.
- Free
- Meet at Visitor Services
- See and hear notable figures from the greater Richmond community as they lend their voices in prose and poetry readings through the galleries.
Community Event | Celebrate Wiley!
- Saturday, Feb. 29 | 10 a.m.-11 a.m.
- Free
- Atrium
- Join VMFA for a community celebration of Kehinde Wiley’s Rumors of War.
Gallery Program Family African American Read-In
- Saturday, Feb. 29 | 11 a.m.–12 p.m.
- Free
- Meet at Visitor Services
- Intended audience: children ages 2–8 years with their guardian; everyone is welcome.
- Bring your family to VMFA to experience African and African American children’s literature read by members of the community in front of engaging works of art.
