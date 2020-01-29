U.S. Marshals: Miss. man faked suicide to avoid rape charge

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - United States Marshals added a Mississippi man to their most wanted fugitives list.
Jacob Blair Scott, 43, is wanted for child rape. Marshals said he raped his 14-year-old stepdaughter and faked his own death to avoid being arrested.
“Jacob Scott stands accused of unspeakable crimes against a child,” said U.S. Marshals Service Director Donald Washington. “The Marshals will leave no stone unturned until we bring him to justice.”
Scott faces 14 charges. He was out on bond and failed to appear for a court hearing.
Investigators found his abandoned dinghy off the coast of Orange Beach, Alabama, in July 2018. They said they also found a gun and a suicide note.
A week-long search for Scott’s body came up empty. Authorities said he withdrew $45,000 from his bank account before disappearing.
Authorities describe Scott as 5-foot-10, 225 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes. He has tattoos of a machete knife, scorpion, and a compass with feathers.
Marshals said his military background may be the reason he’s been able to live off the grid.
Marshals have reported spottings of Scott in Mississippi, Colorado, Nevada and Louisiana.
There is a $25,000 reward for information leading to his arrest. If you have any information, call 1-877-WANTED-2 or contact the neared U.S. Marshals office.
