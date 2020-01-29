US Archives confirms it won’t take steps to certify ERA

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - The National Archives has reiterated that it will not immediately take any action to certify the Equal Rights Amendment as part of the U.S. Constitution.
The press office of the National Archives and Records Administration announced the decision in a statement Tuesday, a day after Virginia officially became the 38th critical state to ratify the ERA.
The statement noted that the Archives had received the state’s ratification documentation.
Typically, constitutional amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the states, or 38, before ratification. But the ERA’s future is uncertain, in part because of a 1982 deadline for ratification that Congress enacted decades ago.
