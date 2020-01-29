On this day: Edgar Allan Poe’s ‘The Raven’ is published

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - On this day, Jan. 29, 1845, Edgar Allan Poe’s, “The Raven”, was published in the New York Evening Mirror.
When Poe was just 3 years old and living in New York, he was orphaned and sent to live in Richmond with a businessman and their family.
Poe also attended a military academy in Virgina before being expelled. He then went to study at UVA for a short time.
