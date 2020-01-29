Super Bowl deals: Time to upgrade that TV?

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) -Electronics stores and big box retailers are all pushing TVs right now—hoping you’ll be tempted to upgrade before the Super Bowl. But before you buy—these moves could save you serious cash. One thing to watch for in the coming days are those so-called “open box” deals from retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, Overstock and Wayfair.
“Open Box” means those TVs were returned after just a day or two. Most companies says all of those TVs are inspected, with any flaws reflected on the price tag. But be wary of open box deals marked “as is”.
Instead—look for a TV that comes with at least a 30-day warranty. Keep an eye out for great bundle deals, too. Stores will throw in sweeteners like gift cards to get you to buy, so make sure you compare offers using an app like Shop Savvy, the Honey Browser or even Google’s Shopping tab.
And once you buy—hang onto that receipt, and keep an eye on the price. If it drops—many retailers will refund you the difference. Your credit card company may also offer price protection.
