Stoney doubles down on Navy Hill project during State of the City address

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - In his third State of the City address, Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney doubled down on the Navy Hill project saying the city has listened and if the deal tanks because of some on Richmond City Council, $1 billion in estimated revenue could be on the line.
“Yes, we’ve taken some swings in the past and missed. But if we truly want the change we need, if we truly want to move on from the mistakes of our past, we can’t be afraid to embrace opportunity when it stares us in the face,” Stoney said.
The mayor addressed a packed room at The Virginia Museum of History and Science Tuesday night.
He announced the formation of the city's first Office of Children and Families to bring a myriad of programs under one roof.
The mayor also says the city will unveil its Affordable and Equitable Housing Strategy to create stable, affordable housing.
“No family in our city should be forced to make the decision between paying the rent or the mortgage and putting food on the table,” Stoney said.
But his hour-long message got mixed reviews from city councilors in attendance.
“Give credit to everybody. It’s not all about him. It’s not about me, me, me, me, me,” Richmond City Councilor Reva Trammell said.
“I was pleased with the comprehensive nature of it. That looked at the totality of the concerns confronting our city,” Council President Cynthia Newbille said.
Other parts of the 2020 plan include locating 10 pieces of city land to turn into parks. With so much development happening in the city, the mayor will also streamline the permitting process by allowing a third-party to come in and do reviews and inspections.
“This is our time, our chance, our opportunity to realize our potential to work together to empower others,” Stoney said.
