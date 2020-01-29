Second half surge powers VCU past Richmond

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - After the first half, it looked as though Tuesday night’s meeting between VCU and Richmond might end up a nail-biter. Then the second half happened.
The Rams came out of the locker room on fire, opening the frame on a 24-8 run, scored 48 points in the 20 minutes, and rolled to an 87-68 win over their cross-town rivals. The black and gold shot 50 percent from the floor in the second half, 49 percent for the game.
VCU opened up a 33-20 lead to get things going, but a 19-6 Spider run to close out the opening stanza sent both teams into halftime tied at 39. The Rams jumped out in the second with back-to-back three pointers from De’Riante Jenkins and Issac Vann to being to pull away. Bones Hyland drained a triple of his own as part of a 22-5 surge.
The black and gold connected on ten three pointers and held Richmond, which entered as the top shooting team from deep in the Atlantic 10, to just 3-of-14 from beyond the arc. The Rams also forced the Spiders into 15 turnovers.
Balance was the name of the game for VCU in the scoring column, seeing five players reach double figures. Hyland led the way with 15 points, followed by Marcus Santos-Silva and De’Riante Jenkins with 14 points apiece. Issac Vann and Corey Douglas chipped in 11 points each, marking a career-high for Douglas, who also added eight rebounds.
Grant Golden scored 24 points for Richmond to lead all scorers. Nathan Cayo added 13 points while Jacob Gilyard scored 10 points.
Marcus Evans connected on a four-point play early in the first half to eclipse 2,000 career points.
The Rams improve to 16-5, 6-2 in the Atlantic 10, with Richmond dropping to 15-6, 5-3 in league play.
VCU is back in action at Rhode Island on Friday, while Richmond welcomes George Washington on Saturday. The Rams and Spiders meet again on February 15 at the Robins Center.
