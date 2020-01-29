Second half surge powers VCU past Richmond

VCU opened up a 33-20 lead to get things going, but a 19-6 Spider run to close out the opening stanza sent both teams into halftime tied at 39. The Rams jumped out in the second with back-to-back three pointers from De’Riante Jenkins and Issac Vann to being to pull away. Bones Hyland drained a triple of his own as part of a 22-5 surge.