‘Scream Bandit’ strikes sixth store

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police are reporting another business was robbed by the so-called ‘Scream Bandit’.
The latest incident occurred on the 3300 block of North Arthur Ashe Boulevard around 8 p.m. Sunday night.
Officials say the masked man demanded money at gunpoint from the clerk, before running off with an undisclosed amount of cash. They add that he fled on foot towards Westwood Avenue.
According to the clerk at Lucky’s Convenience Store that was working on Wednesday morning, he was there that night the bandit struck and that nobody was hurt.
This is nothing new for the suspect, as he’s linked to five other armed robberies around the area. The FBI tells said that “investigators are under the impression that it’s the same person” in each incident.
They say that they are still offering a $10,000 reward for information that can get the robber off the streets.
He is also accused of two robberies earlier this month: one at the Raceway gas station on Jeff Davis Highway, and another at a BP in Henrico County.
Investigators continue to close in on him through a joint effort with the FBI and local police.
“We’ve been lock-step with them the entire time. We have a central VA crimes task force, with personnel from the city of Richmond, Chesterfield Police, Henrico, and some others,” said Dee Rybiski with the FBI.
She adds that the bandit will be facing federal charges when he’s caught, but warns witnesses to leave the work to authorities.
“We don’t wish anyone to intervene with anything. We simply want them to take note and call law enforcement immediately if they see something," she said.
Richmond police are asking for anyone with info about the suspect or the robberies to contact crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
