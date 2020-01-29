Richmond councilwoman pushes for historic school to be saved

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond City Councilor Kim Gray is leading the charge to give The Moore Street School a new chapter.
“The roof had a hole in it. The school board has failed to maintain it. We’ve had the building breeched by people who are trying to get in from the cold. There’s evidence that they’ve started fires in the basement,” Gray said.
The building has been located just off West Leigh Street for well over a century and was the first public school for people of color in Richmond following the Civil War.
“The fact that this was built during a time of reconstruction and it was built specifically for our black students and it stood as a shining example of how well our educators worked and thrived during that time,” Gray said.
The city councilor says VCU wants to relocate its child development center to the site helping the adjacent George Washington Carver Elementary School.
“Which would provide not only the services for their staff and faculty but for children in our community, and a researched-based approach to childhood development services,” Gray said.
When Gray was on the Richmond City Public School Board in 2009, members approved what’s called a surplus transfer to the city. But she says the paperwork wasn’t completed.
“We’re waiting for the current school board to again declare it surplus but they seem to have other ideas and they want to have better control over what happens to the building,” Gray said.
There are concerns that if VCU doesn’t come through, a developer could swoop in. But Gray says she would not let that happen in her district.
“It would be a perfect fit for our city and for our students here at Carver,” Gray said.
The school board met Wednesday night to discuss the next steps for Moore Street School and to tour the facility.
