Police: Social media post causes “lock & teach” at Godwin, Tucker high schools

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a social media post is behind what caused two high schools to be placed under a “lock and teach” Wednesday.
Tucker High School and Mills E. Godwin High School were placed under “lock and teach” shortly before noon following a police “situation” elsewhere in the community.
According to school officials, “lock and teach” means the school and classroom doors are locked while teaching continues.
As of 1:14 p.m. the “lock and teach” was lifted.
“Police remain in the areas and continue to investigate the situation and have partnered with schools,” police said.
There is no active threat at this time. Police continue to investigate.
