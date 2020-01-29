Police: Pregnant woman in critical condition after shooting at Henrico home

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - Henrico police say a pregnant woman remains in critical condition after she was shot in a Highland Springs home late Tuesday night.
Police were called to the 100 block of N. Cedar Avenue in the Highland Springs community just before midnight for reports of gunfire.
"I walked out the front door and when I did I heard between five and seven shots, just bam, bam, bam, bam, bam,” a neighbor nearby said. “Scared me so bad I stumbled up my stairs about broke through my glass door because I know what goes up must come down."
It's a sound many other neighbors also heard just before midnight.
“While I was on the phone with dispatchers she said that yup there are more calls coming in for the same thing,” the neighbor added. “She said we’ll get someone there shortly.”
Arriving officers located a pregnant woman in her 20′s suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach.
"The whole front yard of that house was just full of police, EMTs and firefighters," a neighbor said.
The woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition. A man was also shot and taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
Police said “multiple bullets” were fired into the home, at least one went through a front window. Someone later had boarded up the damage.
“This is an awesome neighborhood,” a neighbor said. “There’s a lot of people who live up through here, older families, they’ve got little kids. You don’t hear nothing from nobody."
However, neighbors did say there have been a few concerning incidents in the past.
“There are just some bad apples in the neighborhood that come in and they don’t fight like men anymore,” one woman said. “They pull out guns and shoot people.”
Detectives believe the shooting was not random, rather the home was targeted. Police have not released information about the possible shooter(s).
Anyone with information can call Henrico Police at (804) 501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
