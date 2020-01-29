Pentagon: 50 troops suffered brain injuries in Iran strike

U.S. soldiers gather for food at Ain al-Asad air base in Anbar, Iraq, Monday, Jan. 13, 2020. Ain al-Asad air base was struck by a barrage of Iranian missiles earlier this month, in retaliation for the U.S. drone strike that killed a top Iranian commander, Gen. Qassem Soleimani, whose killing raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East. (Source: AP Photo/Ali Abdul Hassan)