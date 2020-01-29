News to Know for Jan. 29: Pregnant woman shot; Highlights from Richmond’s ‘State of City’ address; Scrape alert for this morning!

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Here’s a quick look at our top stories to help get you out the door.
Seasonably chilly the next few days with weekend rain likely - especially SE of Richmond.
But don’t be too sad about the weekend rain, Andrew’s giving the First Alert that next week starts out warm.
A pregnant woman was shot after “multiple bullets" were fired into a Henrico home late Tuesday night, police said.
It happened in the 100 block of N. Cedar Avenue in the Highland Springs community just before midnight.
Police say the woman is in her 20′s and was shot in the stomach. She’s currently in critical condition. A man was also injured and is expected to be okay.
Detectives do not believe the shooting was random.
Police need your help to find a vehicle of interest, in connection to a deadly crash.
The photo is blurry, but investigators believe it’s a green ford explorer, seen headed west on Staples Mill Road, Friday night where a pedestrian was struck and killed.
Police say the driver in that incident stopped and called 911, but this vehicle may be involved as well. If you recognize it, call police.
In Richmond, Mayor Levar Stoney reinforced his support for the Navy Hill Project during his State of the City address. He received applause when he said he would not bend to city council’s will on the project.
Other highlights from the speech include the formation of the city’s first office of children and families to bring many programs under one roof and turning 10 pieces of city land into parks.
A Richmond family is offering a $2,000 reward for any answers in the murder of a beloved father.
Back in September, 34-year-old Jacob Jones was shot and killed leaving a bar on Jahnke Road. No one has been arrested for his killing.
Now, a 5-year-old and 15-year-old are growing up without a dad.
Anyone with information about jacob’s death should call crime stoppers at 804-780-1000.
The Virginia House has approved legislation to undo Republican-backed restrictions on abortion.
They include a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling. The bill would also roll back the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician, allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform them.
The bill now moves to the Senate.
Henrico’s Board of Supervisors approved a $627,000 project to build sidewalks in the county’s west end. The plan is to build 1.4 miles of sidewalks along Nuckols and Pouncey Tract Roads.
Work is scheduled to start in March.
A memorial service in Richmond will honor the memory of NBA legend, Kobe Bryant. It’s set for Friday at 7 p.m. at the Black Top Kings & Queen gymnasium on West 19th Street. Everyone is invited to wear Kobe Bryant gear.
Bryant, his 13-year old daughter and seven others died Sunday when their chopper crashed into a California hillside.
The White House is now considering a ban on flights to China amid the coronavirus outbreak. We’ve also learned Dulles International Airport is now among 20 U.S. airports screening international travelers for the virus.
United Airlines says it will be suspending some of its China flights next month. Meanwhile, in China, there are now more than 100 reported deaths from the illness and more than 4,500 cases.
For the first time in the impeachment trial of President Trump, Senate Republicans and Democrats will get their chance to ask questions today.
This comes after six days of opening arguments from each side. Senators will have 16 hours to ask questions. You can watch it live on nbc12.com or our Facebook page.
Later this week, they are expected to hold a vote on whether or not to hear from any witnesses.
This weekend marks the start of Black History Month. And all month long, Evergreen Cemetery is looking for volunteers to help spruce up the final resting places of civil rights icons like Maggie Walker and John Mitchell Junior.
They are also inviting volunteers to learn more about the historical figures buried there. Sign up to volunteer here.
Looking to warm up today? How about a cup of hot chocolate to support a good cause?
Students at Richmond Montessori school are working to raise money for animals and first responders from Australia who have been dealing with devastating wildfires. The students are holding a hot chocolate stand on the school’s north campus today and tomorrow. - a cup will cost 75-cents or a dollar to add a large marshmallow.
All of the proceeds will go directly to the Australia Wildlife Zoo hospital.
“Service to others is the rent you pay for your room here on Earth.” — Muhammad Ali
