Latest Virginia news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. EST

JUSTICE-FALWELL
Falwell and W.Va. governor pitch Virginia secession plea
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are urging unhappy Virginia counties to secede and join a neighboring state where Democrats aren't in charge. Their invitation Tuesday to join West Virginia added weight to a backlash against Virginia Democrats' push for gun control. During a news conference, Justice and Falwell acknowledged that the idea is a long shot. This month, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate introduced resolutions inviting parts of Virginia to join West Virginia. There's been push-back against plans by Virginia's Democratic leadership to pass gun control measures such as universal background checks, a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.
EQUAL RIGHTS AMENDMENT
US Archives confirms it won't take steps to certify ERA
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The National Archives has reiterated that it will not immediately take any action to certify the Equal Rights Amendment as part of the U.S. Constitution. The press office of the National Archives and Records Administration announced the decision in a statement Tuesday, a day after Virginia officially became the 38th critical state to ratify the ERA. The statement noted that the Archives had received the state's ratification documentation. Typically, constitutional amendments must be ratified by three-quarters of the states, or 38, before ratification. But the ERA's future is uncertain, in part because of a 1982 deadline for ratification that Congress enacted decades ago.
ABORTION-RESTRICTIONS
Virginia House OKs undoing GOP-backed abortion restrictions
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — The Virginia House has approved legislation to undo Republican-backed restrictions on abortion. The new Democratic majority voted Tuesday to undo requirements that including a 24-hour waiting period before an abortion, as well a requirement that women seeking an abortion undergo an ultrasound and counseling. The bill, which is part of Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam's legislative agenda, would also roll back the requirement that an abortion be provided by a physician, allowing nurse practitioners and physician assistants to perform them.The bill now moves to the Senate, which is set to consider similar legislation of its own in coming days.
CONFEDERATE MONUMENTS
Virginia group: Confederate statue should stay, with changes
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia Beach commission has recommended that a Confederate monument in the city shouldn't be removed, but instead historical context should be added in a new park and a second statue should be erected to honor African American heritage. The Virginian-Pilot reports the Virginia Beach Historic Preservation Commission plans to make its recommendation to the City Council on Tuesday. The proposal also suggests looking into whether a museum could be built nearby to tell a more "inclusive story" of the community's history. The committee estimated the park and a second statue could cost $320,000. The group will ask the council to approve an initial $50,000.
CNS-VIRGINIA BEACH COMMISSION
Families support third Virginia Beach shooting investigation
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Some families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims spoke Tuesday in support of a new bill to create an independent commission to investigate the crime, which left 12 dead and four injured. Virginia Beach Dels. Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler and Jason S. Miyares introduced bipartisan House Bill 658, which would form a 21-member committee to investigate the underlying motive of last year’s massacre at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center. Four of the victim’s families attended the press event, according to Convirs-Fowler’s office. On May 31, disgruntled city employee DeWayne Craddock used two handguns to open fire on the property.
ELDERLY HOME INVASIONS-SENTENCE
W. Virginia pair gets 25, 30 years for robbing elderly
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man and woman from West Virginia have been sentenced to at least 25 years in prison for robbing elderly retirees at gunpoint throughout West Virginia, Virginia and Tennessee. WBIR-TV reports 52-year-old Joshua Small and 36-year-old Joni Amber Johnson from Princeton, West Virginia, were sentenced Tuesday to 25 and 30 years in prison respectively. The Department of Justice says the pair targeted elderly victims from May through July 2018. The agency says they forced their way into residences at gunpoint, tied their victims up and robbed them. The two also received five years of supervised released and were ordered to pay over $8,000 in restitution.
TRAVEL BAN LAWSUIT
Court hears request to proceed with Trump travel ban cases
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A federal appeals court appeared skeptical as civil rights groups sought to allow legal challenges to President Donald Trump's ban on travelers from predominantly Muslim countries to move forward. Judges on Tuesday noted there has already been a 2018 U.S. Supreme Court ruling upholding the ban. The 2017 ban sparked an international outcry from advocates who said it was rooted in religious bias. The Justice Department wants the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to dismiss the lawsuits. They cite a Supreme Court ruling in a separate case that found the travel ban has a “legitimate grounding in national security concerns."
CHARLESTON CHURCH SHOOTING
White supremacist appeals death penalty in church massacre
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — White supremacist Dylann Roof on Tuesday appealed his convictions and death sentence in the massacre of nine black church members in South Carolina. His lawyers argue he was mentally ill when he represented himself during his capital trial. Roof became the first person to be ordered executed for a federal hate crime when he was sentenced to death for opening fire during a Bible study session at Emanuel AME Church in Charleston on June 17, 2015. Roof told FBI agents that he wanted the shootings to bring back segregation or perhaps start a race war.