Here is the latest Virginia, Maryland, Delaware and Washington DC sports news from The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Kamar Baldwin scored 12 of his 13 points in the second half to help No. 16-ranked Butler come back to beat Georgetown 69-64. Baldwin assisted on Sean McDermott's go-ahead 3-pointer with 49.9 seconds left. Butler's leading scorer had 29 points in the second half and overtime Friday during a comeback against Marquette. McDermott scored 11 of his 25 points during the Bulldogs' 18-3 run early in the second half against Georgetown. Butler has won two consecutive games after dropping three in a row in Big East play. Center Omer Yurtseven led Georgetown with 14 points and 13 rebounds.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Kihei Clark scored 15 points and hit the go-ahead layup with 59 seconds left as Virginia ended No. 5 Florida State's 10-game winning streak, 61-56. Virginia trailed 56-55 before Clark drove left down the lane, reached across and banked his shot in on the right side of the basket. After Devin Vassell missed a jumper for the Seminoles, Mamadi Diakite hit a pair of free throws with 13.9 seconds left for Virginia. The Seminoles had a chance to tie, but Wyatt Wilkes and Trent Forrest both missed 3-point tries and Braxton Key added a pair of free throws for Virginia.
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Khris Middleton scored a career-high 51 points in the absence of injured teammate Giannis Antetokounmpo, leading the Milwaukee Bucks to a 151-131 victory over the Washington Wizards. Middleton, hoping to be chosen an All-Star reserve for the second straight year on Thursday, also had 10 rebounds and six assists while hitting 16 of 26 shots and 7 of 10 3-pointers. Milwaukee (41-6) scored a franchise-record 88 points in the first half, finished with its highest total of the season and won its ninth straight game despite the absence of Antetokounmpo, who sat out with a right shoulder injury. Bradley Beal led the Wizards (15-31) with 47 points.
HOUSTON (AP) — A person with knowledge of the negotiations says Baker is working to finalize an agreement to become manager of the Houston Astros. The 70-year-old Baker becomes the oldest manager in the big leagues. He takes over from AJ Hinch, who was fired Jan. 13 just an hour after he was suspended for the season by Major League Baseball for his role in Houston’s sign-stealing scandal. The hiring of Baker is a sign the Astros want to bring an old-school mentality and stern presence to a franchise reeling from the dismissal of Hinch and general manager Jeff Luhnow.