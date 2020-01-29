Henrico man found not guilty in stepson’s shooting death

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - A Varina man, who was accused of killing his stepson during a fight, was found not guilty of first-degree murder.
On Wednesday, after a two-day trial, a jury acquitted Herbert L. Washington of his first-degree murder and use of a firearm charges.
Washington’s charges stemmed from a July 2019 shooting at a home in the 6300 block of Trailing Ridge Court in Varina. Officers arrived on the scene at 12:13 a.m. for a reported shooting.
Upon entering the home, officers found 34-year-old Kevin Brown Jr., of Henrico, at the top of the steps, unresponsive.
“The officer saw trauma to Mr. Brown’s face and checked for signs of life,” an affidavit stated.
Life saving measures were taken until Brown could be transported to the hospital where he later died.
Brown’s cause of death was determined to be a homicide by a gunshot wound to the chest.
Police arrested Washington shortly after and originally charged him with second-degree murder. That charge was set aside, and a grand jury indicted Washington for first-degree murder on Jan. 8.
More than 20 days later, a jury acquitted him of all his charges.
“He’s a good man,” said Lisa Brown, Washington’s wife.
NEIGHBORHOOD REACTS TO THE SHOOTING
“I saw red all over my house and thought it was a fire, so I looked out and it was just covered with police and tape," one neighbor said.
“[I was just] hurt,” said one neighbor. "Hurt, because we also know the suspect.”
Several people described Washington as a good neighbor.
One man said he had talked to him just hours before the crime happened and things seemed fine.
“All interactions were always very friendly," a neighbor said. "He’s mild-mannered, calm, a smile on his face, so I’m not sure what happened. You never know what’s happening in someone’s household.”
However, another neighbor said there was some tension between Washington and his stepchildren, but didn’t go into detail.
Court records show Washington has a handful of traffic violations, but nothing criminal in nature.
His arrest has now left some homeowners concerned.
“My son goes over there, he’s 9 years old and goes over there every day to play with the little boy," one woman said. “So it was surprising to me what happened... It was very, very scary.”
Brown’s mother released a brief statement the afternoon of the shooting saying she was “very disturbed”.
“Not only have I lost a child, but I’ve lost a husband too,” she said.
Brown’s brother was also very upset about the situation, stating he lost his brother due to gun violence one day after the state legislature held a special session about gun laws.
Copyright 2019 WWBT. All rights reserved.