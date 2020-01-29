Henrico leaders approve contracts for improvements to County infrastructure

HENRICO, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico Board of Supervisors has approved several contracts for improvements to sidewalks and trails across the County.
At Tuesday’s meeting board awarded a $294,000 construction contract for an additional southbound right-turn lane from Dominion Boulevard onto W. Broad Street.
“The work also includes construction of traffic signal improvements and ADAcompliant ramps within the project limits as well as drainage, earthwork, aggregate base, concrete, asphalt, pavement patching, pavement markings, and incidental construction,” the resolution stated.
Work on the Dominion/W. Broad project is expected to start March 1 and be completed within 90 days.
The Board also approved a $627,000 construction contract to build 1.4 miles of sidewalk along the south sides of Nuckols and Pouncey Tract Roads.
“The project includes installation of pedestrian traffic signals and construction of storm drainage inlets,” the resolution stated.
County leaders said the work is expected to start March 1 and should be completed within 120 days.
A new multi-use trail at Short Pump Park was also approved by the Board. A $240,000 contract was awarded Tuesday for a 10-foot-wide, paved trail which will extend a quarter-mile and provide a link to John Rolfe Parkway.
“The work also includes clearing, grading, drainage improvements, signage, and pavement markings,” the resolution stated.
The work is expected to start March 1 and be completed within 90 days.
In terms of sustainability, the Board authorized a 25-year lease allowing Sun Tribe Solar to install solar panels on the County’s Public Safety Building.
The county will buy electric power at reduced rates.
The Public Safety Building will be Henrico’s third building making Green Energy.
