Henrico Board of Supervisors passes numerous bills for improvements in county

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. (WWBT) - The Henrico County Board of Supervisors passed numerous bills for improvements for the county.
The board awarded a $627,000 contract to build 1.4 miles of sidewalk along the south sides of Nuckols and Pouncey Tract, which will include pedestrian traffic signals that should start in March.
Solar panels will be added to the Public Safety Building.
The board authorized a 25-year lease allowing Sun Tribe Solar to install solar panels on the building’s roof. The county will buy electric power at reduced rates.
The Public Safety Building will be Henrico’s third building making Green Energy.
A 10-foot-wide multi-use paved trail at Henrico Rec & Parks will extend a quarter-mile and will provide a link to John Rolfe Parkway. A contract worth $240,000 has been awarded for the construction of the trail.
Construction on the trail is set to begin in March.
