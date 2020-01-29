Hanover Sheriff’s Office warns of jury duty phone scam

The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving several reports about a phone scam. (Source: Pixabay)
January 28, 2020 at 11:32 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 11:32 PM

HANOVER Co., Va. (WWBT) - The Hanover County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents after receiving several reports about a phone scam.

Officials say scammers claim to be with the sheriff’s office and imply they have a warrant for your arrest due to missing jury duty.

The scammers then go on to say victims can submit payment to avoid arrest.

“This is a tried and true method that gets recycled into fresh scripts to defraud victims. Do not provide any information to the callers,” the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.

The sheriff’s office will not collect money or ask you to submit payment over the phone.

If you need to verify any information, call the sheriff’s office at 804-365-6140.

