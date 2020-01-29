Forecast: Seasonably cold, then Friday night/Saturday morning rain likely

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonably chilly the next few days with weekend rain likely, especially SE of Richmond.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.
FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. Rain likely at night.
SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain likely, heaviest SE of RVA. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)
SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a few passing showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)
FIRST ALERT: Monday-Wednesday Look WARM!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.
