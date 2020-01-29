Forecast: Seasonably cold, then Friday night/Saturday morning rain likely

By Andrew Freiden | January 29, 2020 at 4:03 AM EST - Updated January 29 at 4:03 AM

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Seasonably chilly the next few days with weekend rain likely, especially SE of Richmond.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the low 30s, highs in the mid 40s.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: Partly sunny. Lows in the upper 20s, highs in the mid and upper 40s. Rain likely at night.

SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy with morning rain likely, heaviest SE of RVA. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. (Rain Chance: 60%)

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy. A chance of a few passing showers. Lows in the mid 30s, highs in the upper 40s. (Rain Chance: 20%)

FIRST ALERT: Monday-Wednesday Look WARM!

MONDAY: Mostly sunny and turning warmer. Lows in the mid 30s, high around 60.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny. Lows in the mid 40s, highs in the mid 60s.

