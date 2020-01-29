Family offers reward for arrest in murder of Richmond man outside of southside bar

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - A Central Virginia family is hoping reward money will be the incentive needed to get answers in the shooting death of a beloved father gunned down outside of a south Richmond bar.
Back in September, 34-year-old Jacob Jones was shot and killed on Jahnke Road after leaving an establishment there. Since that time, no one’s been arrested. Now his family is offering a minimum of $2,000 for information that leads to an arrest.
"Because he’s gone,” Michelle Mosby said in tears.
Jones was leaving a bar on Jahnke Road at the time. Right now, no one knows who opened fire or why.
"There were so many people out here. We need someone to say something. We need someone to say what they saw,” Mosby continued.
Jacobs leaves behind two children, 15-year-old Mykel and 5-year-old JMichael.
“Christmas Day, (the 5-year-old) had a breakdown because he finally realized ‘my dad is not coming today’,” Chandra Blakey said.
When grieving an unexplained loss, there's something about knowing the person responsible will be held accountable.
"I lost my brother in 2005. It brought me so much joy knowing this person is going to pay for what they have done to my family. Now, this has happened to me again in 2019, and I don’t have anyone to pay for what has happened to my family this time and I want them to pay for what they’ve done,” Blakey added.
"It's no more what I would do for them without the reward. If I saw something, I'd say something…I'm just asking for somebody to do for me and this family what I would do for them,” Mosby said.
The number to call with tips is (804) 780-1000.
