Families support third Virginia Beach shooting investigation
The shooting began as many of the up to 400 city workers in the building were still in the building and some residents tried to pay bills before the end of the day. (Source: CNN)
By CONOR LOBB | Capital News Service | January 28, 2020 at 9:58 PM EST - Updated January 28 at 9:58 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Some families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims spoke Tuesday in support of a new bill to create an independent commission to investigate the crime, which left 12 dead and four injured.

Virginia Beach Dels. Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler and Jason S. Miyares introduced bipartisan House Bill 658, which would form a 21-member committee to investigate the underlying motive of last year’s massacre at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.

Four of the victim’s families attended the press event, according to Convirs-Fowler’s office.

On May 31, disgruntled city employee DeWayne Craddock used two handguns to open fire on the property.

