Families support third Virginia Beach shooting investigation

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Some families of Virginia Beach mass shooting victims spoke Tuesday in support of a new bill to create an independent commission to investigate the crime, which left 12 dead and four injured.
Virginia Beach Dels. Kelly K. Convirs-Fowler and Jason S. Miyares introduced bipartisan House Bill 658, which would form a 21-member committee to investigate the underlying motive of last year’s massacre at the Virginia Beach Municipal Center.
Four of the victim’s families attended the press event, according to Convirs-Fowler’s office.
On May 31, disgruntled city employee DeWayne Craddock used two handguns to open fire on the property.
