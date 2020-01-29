Falwell and W.Va. governor pitch Virginia secession plea

During a news conference, Justice and Falwell acknowledged that the idea is a long shot.
By ANTHONY IZAGUIRRE and ALAN SUDERMAN | Associated Press | January 28, 2020

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) - West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice and Liberty University President Jerry Falwell Jr. are urging unhappy Virginia counties to secede and join a neighboring state where Democrats aren’t in charge.

Their invitation Tuesday to join West Virginia added weight to a backlash against Virginia Democrats’ push for gun control.

This month, the West Virginia House of Delegates and Senate introduced resolutions inviting parts of Virginia to join West Virginia.

There’s been push-back against plans by Virginia’s Democratic leadership to pass gun control measures such as universal background checks, a one-handgun-purchase-a-month limit.

