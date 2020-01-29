Cavaliers upset #5 Florida State 61-56; Improve to 6-4 in ACC

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mamadi Diakite had 19 points and 9 rebounds, and the Virginia men’s basketball team upset #5 Florida State 61-56 on Tuesday night at John Paul Jones Arena.
The victory is UVa’s first against a Top Five opponent as an unranked team since a 73-68 win over No. 3 Duke on Feb. 28, 2013.
The Cavaliers outscored FSU 8-0 over the final 2:20, and improved to 6-4 in the ACC, following a stretch of close defeats.
Sophomore point guard Kihei Clark says, “It always helps, because you have been in the situation a couple of times. We just tried to execute down the stretch. It just goes to show you, you can pull out any game, as long as you just stay together, late game.”
“They played closer to their gameplan, and their strengths, than we did," says FSU head coach Leonard Hamilton. "Those timely shots, and timely opportunities that they had, they completed them, and we didn’t complete ours.”
Virginia head coach Tony Bennett says, “It felt good, because it was a hard-fought game, and those young men battled. They’ve been battling. They’ve been close in a lot of them. This is a heck of a team. I like what I saw, so we’ll take that, and move on."
Kihei Clark had 15-points and 4-assists for the Wahoos, while Braxton Key added 13-points and 9-rebounds.
UVa made 5-of-12 three-point attempts against the Seminoles, and hit 20-of-23 shots from the free-throw line.
Virginia (14-6, 6-4 ACC) will be back in action against Clemson on February 5th at JPJ.
Copyright 2020 WVIR. All rights reserved.